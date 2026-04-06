PM Narendra Modi handed over thousands of acres to corporate houses in Assam: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST
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PM Narendra Modi handed over thousands of acres to corporate houses in Assam: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.
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