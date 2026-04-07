Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Patharkandi.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Patharkandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- BJP
- infiltrators
- Assam
- Bengal
- power
- political rally
- election promise
- Patharkandi
- migration
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