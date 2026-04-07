Inevitable Change in West Bengal: Amit Shah's Bold Assertion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday that a pivotal transformation is on the horizon for West Bengal, promising the expulsion of all infiltrators if the BJP assumes power in the state.

Speaking at an election rally, Shah accused the Congress party of providing sanctuary to illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley, resulting in their growing numbers in districts like Sribhumi, Silchar, and Cachar. He argued that Congress's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stems from their awareness that the law would eradicate such illegal presence.

Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to preserving the community, land, and foundation in Assam. He noted the BJP's efforts to rename Karimganj to Sribhumi, questioning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's understanding of its significance, and praised PM Modi for declaring Assamese and Bengali as classical languages.