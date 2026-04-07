Puducherry becomes testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies, prove in April 9 poll that UT is land of self-respect: Udhayanidhi.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Puducherry becomes testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies, prove in April 9 poll that UT is land of self-respect: Udhayanidhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- BJP
- policies
- Udhayanidhi
- elections
- self-respect
- April 9
- polls
- voting
- agenda
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