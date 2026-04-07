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Puducherry becomes testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies, prove in April 9 poll that UT is land of self-respect: Udhayanidhi.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST
Puducherry becomes testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies, prove in April 9 poll that UT is land of self-respect: Udhayanidhi.
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  • India

Puducherry becomes testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies, prove in April 9 poll that UT is land of self-respect: Udhayanidhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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