Interstate LeT module busted: J-K cops search 19 locations, including in Rajasthan and Haryana; recover incriminating material.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Interstate LeT module busted: J-K cops search 19 locations, including in Rajasthan and Haryana; recover incriminating material.
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- LeT
- terrorism
- interstate
- police
- security
- raids
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Rajasthan
- Haryana
- evidence