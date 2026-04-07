Centre must probe into allegations of Himanta's wife possessing assets abroad, having passports of 3 countries: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre must probe into allegations of Himanta's wife possessing assets abroad, having passports of 3 countries: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.
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