At least 18 people killed in airstrike targeting Iran's Alborz province, reports AP citing state media.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:07 IST
At least 18 people killed in airstrike targeting Iran's Alborz province, reports AP citing state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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