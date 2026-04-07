Empowering Women: India's Legislative Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritizing women's empowerment via legislative avenues. Highlighting the recent passage of the Women's Reservation Act, Modi underscored India's progression towards enhanced women-led governance.

The Women's Reservation Act, officially named the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was enacted by Parliament in 2023. This pivotal piece of legislation guarantees that 33% of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are reserved for women, marking a significant step towards inclusive governance in India.

The Act will come into effect following a delimitation exercise. Prime Minister Modi has advocated for an early implementation, encouraging all political factions to support this initiative without partisan bias, underscoring its crucial role in advancing women's empowerment in the nation.