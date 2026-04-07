Left Menu

Empowering Women: India's Legislative Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes women's empowerment through the Women's Reservation Act. With 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, India aims for more inclusive governance. The Act, a Constitutional amendment, awaits implementation post-delimitation. Modi calls for political unity to support this pivotal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:37 IST
Empowering Women: India's Legislative Leap
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritizing women's empowerment via legislative avenues. Highlighting the recent passage of the Women's Reservation Act, Modi underscored India's progression towards enhanced women-led governance.

The Women's Reservation Act, officially named the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was enacted by Parliament in 2023. This pivotal piece of legislation guarantees that 33% of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are reserved for women, marking a significant step towards inclusive governance in India.

The Act will come into effect following a delimitation exercise. Prime Minister Modi has advocated for an early implementation, encouraging all political factions to support this initiative without partisan bias, underscoring its crucial role in advancing women's empowerment in the nation.

TRENDING

1
SUV Chaos: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds

SUV Chaos: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds

 India
2
Building Trust: J&K's Push for Modern Court Infrastructure

Building Trust: J&K's Push for Modern Court Infrastructure

 India
3
Massive Methamphetamine Bust on Gujarat Highway

Massive Methamphetamine Bust on Gujarat Highway

 India
4
Intense Gun Battle Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

Intense Gun Battle Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026