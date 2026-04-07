Police to hunt down Pawan Khera from 'pataal' (netherworld) for info on false documents: Himanta on Cong's allegations against his family.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST
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- India
Police to hunt down Pawan Khera from 'pataal' (netherworld) for info on false documents: Himanta on Cong's allegations against his family.
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- family
- scandal
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