Congress manifesto promises free education up to post-graduate level, Rs 2,000 per month, free govt transport to women of Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress manifesto promises free education up to post-graduate level, Rs 2,000 per month, free govt transport to women of Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Congress
- manifesto
- education
- postgraduate
- women
- Bengal
- Rs 2
- 000
- financial aid
- transport
- empowerment
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