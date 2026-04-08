Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after White House said Israel agreed to ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:44 IST
Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after White House said Israel agreed to ceasefire, reports AP.
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