AIADMK upheld rule of law when in power, people lived safely, govt took stern prompt action on wrong-doers: Palaniswami in poll campaign.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST
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AIADMK upheld rule of law when in power, people lived safely, govt took stern prompt action on wrong-doers: Palaniswami in poll campaign.
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