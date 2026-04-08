Chennai reels under heavy inundation during monsoons, Stalin came, made people swim: AIADMK chief Palaniswami.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Chennai reels under heavy inundation during monsoons, Stalin came, made people swim: AIADMK chief Palaniswami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Chennai
- monsoon
- flooding
- Stalin
- Palaniswami
- AIADMK
- crises
- inundation
- politics
- infrastructure
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