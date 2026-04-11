CM Stalin to PTI: AIADMK lacks ideology or principle; Delhi BJP office functions as its headquarters.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:27 IST
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CM Stalin to PTI: AIADMK lacks ideology or principle; Delhi BJP office functions as its headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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