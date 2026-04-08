Headline inflation remains our target, and managing that is our primary goal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:10 IST
Headline inflation remains our target, and managing that is our primary goal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
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