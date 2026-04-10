European Central Bank Backs Bold Steps for EU Capital Markets Integration

The European Central Bank (ECB) has officially endorsed the European Commission's plan to integrate EU capital markets through a unified supervision framework. However, the ECB has emphasized the need for adequate staffing and finances to support this transition.

This initiative, primarily driven by France and Germany, seeks to strengthen the EU's competitive edge as it navigates slow growth and competition from global powers such as the US and China. Smaller EU nations like Ireland and Luxembourg have expressed reservations about the shift.

The European Commission proposes transferring oversight from national bodies to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) headquartered in Paris. The ECB's favorable opinion is required by the EU legislative process, though it does not bind lawmakers. Negotiations will now proceed between EU governments and the European Parliament before the proposal can become law.