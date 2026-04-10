Left Menu

European Central Bank Backs Bold Steps for EU Capital Markets Integration

The European Central Bank supports the European Commission's initiative to enhance EU capital market integration, advocating for joint supervision at the EU level. This move, led by France and Germany, aims to boost competitiveness against the US and China. The transition to EU-wide oversight will involve ESMA in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:48 IST
European Central Bank Backs Bold Steps for EU Capital Markets Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Central Bank (ECB) has officially endorsed the European Commission's plan to integrate EU capital markets through a unified supervision framework. However, the ECB has emphasized the need for adequate staffing and finances to support this transition.

This initiative, primarily driven by France and Germany, seeks to strengthen the EU's competitive edge as it navigates slow growth and competition from global powers such as the US and China. Smaller EU nations like Ireland and Luxembourg have expressed reservations about the shift.

The European Commission proposes transferring oversight from national bodies to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) headquartered in Paris. The ECB's favorable opinion is required by the EU legislative process, though it does not bind lawmakers. Negotiations will now proceed between EU governments and the European Parliament before the proposal can become law.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

 India
2
Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in West Bengal

Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil i...

 India
3
BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026