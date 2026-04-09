Investment comes not in atmosphere of fear, but in climate of trust that BJP will bring in Bengal: Modi at Haldia industrial hub.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Investment comes not in atmosphere of fear, but in climate of trust that BJP will bring in Bengal: Modi at Haldia industrial hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- investment
- BJP
- Bengal
- trust
- economy
- development
- Haldia
- industrial hub
- climate
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