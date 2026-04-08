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Manipur Unrest: CM Reviews Law and Order Amid Fresh Violence

Manipur has been gripped by violence as the Chief Minister convened a Unified Command meeting to address law and order issues following recent clashes. Amid attacks and protests, security forces have apprehended suspected militants. The situation remains tense, with ongoing curfews and internet suspensions to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:57 IST
Manipur Unrest: CM Reviews Law and Order Amid Fresh Violence
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  • India

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh led a Unified Command meeting to assess the state's security situation. This urgent review was prompted by the tragic deaths of four individuals following fresh unrest in Bishnupur district.

The Chief Minister condemned the violence, labeling the bomb attack in Moirang Tronglaobi as a 'barbaric act.' Emphasizing the government's commitment to law and order, Singh announced the probe would be taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

Following the attack, the tense atmosphere led to a mob storming a CRPF camp, resulting in fatalities and injuries as the situation escalated. The apprehension of suspected militants has been reported, as authorities maintain strict curfews and internet shutdowns to calm the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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