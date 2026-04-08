BJP Alleged Intimidation Tactics Sparks Political Tensions in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using intimidation tactics against its members in Gujarat. Speaking on Wednesday, Anurag Dhanda, AAP's national media in-charge, claimed that the BJP had arrested 160 party workers amid fears of losing political ground.

Dhanda further alleged that BJP leaders threatened Gopal Italia's family, including his mother. Italia is an AAP MLA from Gujarat. The accusations include plans to file a fabricated case against Italia, a move Dhanda sees as an attempt to scare the party from expanding its influence in the state.

Although the BJP has not issued a response, the allegations have heightened tensions. Dhanda boldly declared, "We will answer by uprooting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his roots in Gujarat," as he criticized the BJP's tactics and the Electoral Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)