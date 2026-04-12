Punjab Minister Demands Justice After Tragic Boat Incident
Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora visited victims' families of the Uttar Pradesh boat tragedy that resulted in 13 deaths. He offered condolences, criticized negligence, and demanded accountability and a thorough investigation, ensuring full support from both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh governments for justice and prevention of future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora spent Sunday offering condolences to the families affected by the Uttar Pradesh boat tragedy, which tragically resulted in 13 deaths.
Visiting the homes of Rakesh and Anju Gulati, and Meenu and Dinki Bansal, Arora expressed profound sorrow and criticized the negligence leading to the disaster.
The minister demanded accountability, calling for a high-level investigation and collaboration between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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