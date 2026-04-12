Punjab Minister Demands Justice After Tragic Boat Incident

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora spent Sunday offering condolences to the families affected by the Uttar Pradesh boat tragedy, which tragically resulted in 13 deaths.

Visiting the homes of Rakesh and Anju Gulati, and Meenu and Dinki Bansal, Arora expressed profound sorrow and criticized the negligence leading to the disaster.

The minister demanded accountability, calling for a high-level investigation and collaboration between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)