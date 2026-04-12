Left Menu

Punjab Minister Demands Justice After Tragic Boat Incident

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora visited victims' families of the Uttar Pradesh boat tragedy that resulted in 13 deaths. He offered condolences, criticized negligence, and demanded accountability and a thorough investigation, ensuring full support from both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh governments for justice and prevention of future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:18 IST
Punjab Minister Demands Justice After Tragic Boat Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora spent Sunday offering condolences to the families affected by the Uttar Pradesh boat tragedy, which tragically resulted in 13 deaths.

Visiting the homes of Rakesh and Anju Gulati, and Meenu and Dinki Bansal, Arora expressed profound sorrow and criticized the negligence leading to the disaster.

The minister demanded accountability, calling for a high-level investigation and collaboration between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
2
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
3
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
4
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026