Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur: UP CEO on final electoral roll after SIR.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:37 IST
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Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur: UP CEO on final electoral roll after SIR.
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