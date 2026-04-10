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Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, BJP wants to 'detect, delete and deport' illegal immigrants: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, BJP wants to 'detect, delete and deport' illegal immigrants: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
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Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, BJP wants to 'detect, delete and deport' illegal immigrants: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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