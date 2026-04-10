PM raising women quota issue now only to influence poll outcome in Bengal, Tamil Nadu: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:28 IST
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PM raising women quota issue now only to influence poll outcome in Bengal, Tamil Nadu: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
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