Govt bringing women quota bill now only to divert attention from failure of foreign policy, West Asia crisis, other issues: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt bringing women quota bill now only to divert attention from failure of foreign policy, West Asia crisis, other issues: Jairam Ramesh.
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