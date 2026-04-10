Toddler pulled out of borewell in MP's Ujjain district has died: Chief Medical and Health Officer Suyash Shrivastava.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Toddler pulled out of borewell in MP's Ujjain district has died: Chief Medical and Health Officer Suyash Shrivastava.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- toddler
- borewell
- MP
- Ujjain
- rescue
- death
- medical officer
- safety
- India
- regulations
ALSO READ
High Seas Rescue: Pakistan Navy Saves Crew from Distress
Unnao Undertrial's Suspicious Jail Death Sparks Investigation
Dramatic Rescue: Pilgrims Saved After Boat Capsizes in Narmada River
Heroic Efforts to Rescue Child from Borewell in Jhalaria
Dramatic Rescue in Delhi: Five Lives and Two Pets Saved from Raging Fire