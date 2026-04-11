Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.
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- earthquake
- Hingoli
- Maharashtra
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- Nanded
- Parbhani
- casualties
- Officials
- seismic
- Richter scale
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