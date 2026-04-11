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Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:40 IST
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.
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  • India

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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