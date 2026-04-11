ED searches premises linked to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in teachers recruitment-related PMLA case: Officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
ED searches premises linked to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in teachers recruitment-related PMLA case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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