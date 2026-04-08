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Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering Probe

Nepalese authorities have issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba Rana, in connection with money laundering allegations. The warrants were issued after the discovery of burnt banknotes at their residence, prompting an investigation into their assets. The couple is reportedly in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST
Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities have intensified their probe into former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba Rana, concerning money laundering allegations by issuing arrest warrants.

The Kathmandu District Court's orders came post the Department of Money Laundering's plea, which stems from investigators finding burnt banknotes at their Kathmandu residence.

Currently believed to be in Singapore, the couple risks further legal actions, including an Interpol red corner notice, should they remain absent from proceedings.

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