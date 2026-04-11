TMC, sensing defeat, is engaging in conspiracy, spreading AI-generated videos; don't fall into its trap: Modi to voters in Jangipur.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC, sensing defeat, is engaging in conspiracy, spreading AI-generated videos; don't fall into its trap: Modi to voters in Jangipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- Jangipur
- AI
- videos
- voters
- election
- conspiracy
- election tactics
- politics
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