India is not dharamshala; infiltrators who pose threat to the country will be thrown out: Amit Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:34 IST
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India is not dharamshala; infiltrators who pose threat to the country will be thrown out: Amit Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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