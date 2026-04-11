Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove citizenship, asks Mamata at poll rally.
PTI | Keshiyari | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove citizenship, asks Mamata at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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