TMC doesn't respect tribals or women, when President Droupadi Murmu visited Bengal recently, they insulted her: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC doesn't respect tribals or women, when President Droupadi Murmu visited Bengal recently, they insulted her: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- tribals
- women
- disrespect
- Bengal
- Droupadi Murmu
- visit
- Kushmandi
- rally
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