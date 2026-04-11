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US and Iran hold peace talks in Islamabad: Iranian media.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:47 IST
US and Iran hold peace talks in Islamabad: Iranian media.

US and Iran hold peace talks in Islamabad: Iranian media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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