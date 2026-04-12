Time has come to implement Women's Reservation Act in true spirit: PM to floor leaders of LS, RS ahead of special sitting of Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:40 IST
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- India
Time has come to implement Women's Reservation Act in true spirit: PM to floor leaders of LS, RS ahead of special sitting of Parliament.
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