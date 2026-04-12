'Tukde-tukde gang' had threatened to snap Siliguri corridor, TMC rewarded them by sending them to Parliament: Modi at poll rally.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
'Tukde-tukde gang' had threatened to snap Siliguri corridor, TMC rewarded them by sending them to Parliament: Modi at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
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- Parliament
- elections
- Tukde-tukde
- Siliguri corridor
- politics
- India
- accusations
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