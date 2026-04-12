BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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