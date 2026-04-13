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Once in power, BJP to build 5 industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into state: Shah at industrial town of Raniganj.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:44 IST
Once in power, BJP to build 5 industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into state: Shah at industrial town of Raniganj.
  • Country:
  • India

Once in power, BJP to build 5 industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into state: Shah at industrial town of Raniganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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