Modi govt crushed Naxalism, it's now time for infiltrators to thrown out of country: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:03 IST
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- India
Modi govt crushed Naxalism, it's now time for infiltrators to thrown out of country: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Naxalism
- infiltrators
- India
- security
- Shah
- West Bengal
- elections
- border
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