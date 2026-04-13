Left Menu

Modi govt crushed Naxalism, it's now time for infiltrators to thrown out of country: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:03 IST
Modi govt crushed Naxalism, it's now time for infiltrators to thrown out of country: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
  • Country:
  • India

Modi govt crushed Naxalism, it's now time for infiltrators to thrown out of country: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lauren Price Eyes Historic Showdown with Claressa Shields

Lauren Price Eyes Historic Showdown with Claressa Shields

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Security Crisis: Leaders Slam Government Inaction

Rajasthan's Security Crisis: Leaders Slam Government Inaction

 India
3
Controversy Surrounds Deputy Chairman Election in Rajya Sabha

Controversy Surrounds Deputy Chairman Election in Rajya Sabha

 India
4
Revolutionizing Health Claims: India's Auto-Adjudication Hackathon

Revolutionizing Health Claims: India's Auto-Adjudication Hackathon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026