Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran says allegations at TCS Nashik gravely concerning, orders investigation by senior executive.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran says allegations at TCS Nashik gravely concerning, orders investigation by senior executive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Nigerian Minister Defends Against Bribery Allegations in London Court
Tata Sons Chairman Responds to TCS Nashik Harassment Allegations
Turmoil in US Politics and Entertainment: Medicaid, Allegations, and K-pop
TCS Faces Serious Allegations of Misconduct at Nashik Branch
Umar Khalid Seeks Supreme Court Bail Review Amid 2020 Delhi Riots Allegations