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Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting governor to submit resignation as Bihar CM: State minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:16 IST
Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting governor to submit resignation as Bihar CM: State minister Ram Kripal Yadav.
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Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting governor to submit resignation as Bihar CM: State minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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