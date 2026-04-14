Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting governor to submit resignation as Bihar CM: State minister Ram Kripal Yadav.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting governor to submit resignation as Bihar CM: State minister Ram Kripal Yadav.
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