Will open up potato supplies from Bengal to other states to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their produce: Shah at poll rally.
PTI | Gangarampur | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Will open up potato supplies from Bengal to other states to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their produce: Shah at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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