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There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:05 IST
There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.
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  • India

There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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