There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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