If voted to power in Bengal, BJP will provide up to Rs 1.5 lakh to women under PMAY to build homes: Modi at Bankura poll rally.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
If voted to power in Bengal, BJP will provide up to Rs 1.5 lakh to women under PMAY to build homes: Modi at Bankura poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- WomensHousing
- Modi
- PMAY
- BengalElections
- Empowerment
- HousingScheme
- Bankura
- PollPromise
- Development
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