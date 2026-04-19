TMC wants to form 'govt of infiltrators' to protect their religion, culture; they're enemy of Bengal's native population: Modi in Jhargram.
PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC wants to form 'govt of infiltrators' to protect their religion, culture; they're enemy of Bengal's native population: Modi in Jhargram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Jhargram
- TMC
- infiltrators
- Bengal
- culture
- politics
- elections
- BJP
- indigenous
ALSO READ
Battle for Bengal: Identity at Stake
Khushbu Sundar Defends Outsider Induction in Politics
This election about protecting Bengal's identity, legacy: PM in Jhargram.
BJP not contesting this election, it is people of Bengal who are fighting against TMC: Modi in Jhargram.
Modi Sharpens BJP's Pitch Against TMC in West Bengal