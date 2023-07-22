This year, more than 1 crore saplings will be planted across Delhi; 27.5 lakh have been planted so far: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:40 IST
Country: India
- India
