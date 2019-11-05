International Development News
Chirag Paswan elected LJP's new president

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-11-2019 20:15 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 20:15 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan, who helmed the Lok Janshakti Party for nearly two decades, on Tuesday announced that his son Chirag has been unanimously elected its next president. Describing Chirag as wise and mature politician, Paswan said the party needed a young face, one who can travel and work for its expansion.

Chirag's name as the party's next president was proposed in the national executive of the Lok Janshakti Party. "I was handling the dual responsibility of Cabinet minister and party chief, but LJP needed a young face who can work for expansion and everyone wanted Chirag to lead the party," Paswan said at a press conference here.

Paswan, now 73, founded the party in November 2000 and was at its helm for nearly two decades. Chirag said his father was also his mentor and will be "my president".

"I may have become LJP's chief, but my president will always be Ram Vilas ji," Chirag said. Paswan said Chirag will have a free hand and will be responsible for all "positives and negatives" of the party.

"I will work to further expand and strengthen the party by taking everyone along," he said. The LJP primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar. Paswan, the wily politician, has steered the LJP through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups.

However, the loyalty of his voters meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties. Chirag Paswan is the second-term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for some time.

