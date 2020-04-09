Divide medical expenses into easy EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With growing awareness of lifestyle diseases, it is but natural for one to be concerned about its effects on one's health and on one's finances. Often, unplanned medical expenses and treatments can leave a hole in the pocket as most of them come at a steep cost. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card that helps customers convert their healthcare costs into easy, pocket-friendly EMIs without delay or compromise.

Customers can use this card to avail 200 plus treatments from over 5500 plus partners of Bajaj Finserv. The Digital Health EMI Network card covers a wide range of treatments such as- dental care, eye care, diagnostic care, stem-cell treatments, maternity care, slimming treatments, cosmetic and plastic surgeries, hair transplantation, and many more. The best part is that this card is fully digital and one can apply for it through a 100 per cent online, paperless process. Read on to know more about the salient features of the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card.

Convert hefty medical expenses into easy EMIs The Digital Health EMI Network Card makes healthcare costs affordable. On getting approval, customers can access EMI financing of up to Rs 4 lakh. Thus, on visiting a partner clinic, hospital, pharmacy or even diagnostic centre, customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to split their bill into easy EMIs. Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor up to 24 months over which customers can space out their EMI instalments.

Here's how- for example, instead of paying Rs 3 lakh for an angioplasty upfront, one can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay instalments of Rs 12,500 over a tenor of 24 months. With affordable associated fees and charges, such as an instant activation fees of Rs 118 and joining fees of Rs 589, customers can address all their medical needs with ease. Get a digital health card without stepping outside

Obtaining the Digital Health EMI Network Card is simple as this is not a physical card. To get it now, all one needs to do is follow the simple steps below: *Apply online

*Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile device *Proceed to get instant approval

The Digital Health EMI Network Card gets activated instantly. Customers can also access it at any time through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. Avail quality treatment at the best hospitals and clinics

The instant Digital Health EMI Network Card can be used at numerous Lifecare Finance counters, including Multi Specialty Hospitals (MSH), Non-MSH, and diagnostic centres. The services offered are wide ranging: For instance, one can avail surgery at Apollo Hospitals, hair transplants at a Dr Batra clinic, and dental care at Partha Dental.

The services offered involve modern healthcare: For instance, one can set out on a weight loss strategy with superfoods at a Truweight centre. Likewise, with LifeCell, one can preserve their baby's umbilical cord blood to treat diseases in the future with stem cells. Here' a list of a few of Bajaj Finserv's healthcare partners of the 5500 plus partner network:

*Apollo Hospitals *Manipal Hospitals

*Columbia Asia Hospitals *Ruby Hall Clinic

*Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre *VLCC

*Sahyadri Hospitals *Dr Batra's

Here's a snapshot of the treatments of the 200 plus treatments available on easy EMIs: *Vascular surgery

*Urology treatment *Rheumatology treatment

*Pulmonary treatment *Psychiatric treatments and counselling sessions

*Obstetrics and gynaecology treatment *Dermatology treatment

*Hair treatment *Eyecare treatment

*Bariatric and metabolic surgeries To avail the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card in an instant, apply online and get it now. Customers can also check their pre-approved offer for customised EMI financing deals.

