Mahindra retools its Detroit auto plant to produce face shields, other medical supplies

Indian auto major Mahindra has said it is retooling their Detroit manufacturing facility to make medical personal protection equipment for healthcare workers in the US combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 2 million people globally. Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns and ventilators are required in massive numbers across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.

Mahindra is working closely with the State of Michigan, its Congressional Delegation, National Association of Manufacturers, Michigan Manufacturers Association, Oakland County and others to continually evaluate what it can do to contribute to the COVID-19 fight, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they’re not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we’re looking hard at all of them,” Rick Haas, president and CEO, of Mahindra Automotive North America said in the statement.

The Indian company is retooling its Detroit manufacturing facility to produce aspiration box with innovative ease-of-use design; face shields and masks to local frontline healthcare workers and first responders and additional products to be identified through coordination between the State of Michigan and National Association of Manufacturers. Detroit, which is home to the US automotive industry and one of the largest cities of Michigan, has become one of the newer infection hotspots in the United States.

Michigan has more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 14. Wayne County, where Detroit is located has more than 12,544 cases and 884 deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, over 2 million people are infected by the virus and more than 136,000 people have died of the disease globally.

The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, according to the university data. The number of cases in the US reached 636,350. According to Detroit news, roughly 20 employees at Mahindra's Auburn Hills manufacturing site are making aspiration boxes from the plastic polycarbonate windshields used in their vehicles, as well as face shields and masks.

The boxes shield nurses and doctors when they remove a COVID-19 patient's intubation tubes, the daily reported. "Other boxes can fog, but the version from the windshield material won't. It also is collapsible with six of the Mahindra-designed boxes taking up the space of a traditional one,” Detroit News said.

"We had the material on hand to get started. We're also making face masks, but we're having challenges keeping supply and material in house. Everyone is trying to do that," Haas was quoted as saying. Mahindra is in the running to manufacture the next generation delivery vehicle for the US Postal Service.

It has stopped production of ROXOR vehicles in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rich Ansell, vice president of marketing for Mahindra was quoted as saying by MLive-The Flint Journal. Mahindra food truck would distribute free meals to Oakland County healthcare workers and first-responders.

It is also launching the “ROXOR DELIVERS” programme that supports ROXOR dealers across the country who have had to close due to state mandates and consumers who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes. The programme will deliver ROXORs right to consumers’ doors, limiting social interaction. Last month, President Donald Trump said that auto executives are being given the "go ahead" to make ventilators and other metal products to help combat the shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 2, Trump also invoked the Defence Production Act, a law that gives the federal government sweeping power to ramp up manufacturing capacity during a national crisis, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The law allows the president to effectively force private companies to manufacture specific goods necessary to the government's efforts to stem the pandemic.

