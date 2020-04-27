Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan India's project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to support weaker sections and communities in peril. Plan India's humanitarian response under Project Suraksha aims to reach two lakh people with a focus on communicating public health information, distributing hygiene kits, dry ration kits and personal protective equipment while ensuring that the needs and rights of girls and young women are addressed.

"We will be working closely with the poor and vulnerable families to help restart education and learning for their children and promote skills and livelihoods in young women and men," said Executive Director Mohammed Asif. "While we are committed to our social development mandate, it is indeed encouraging to have socially committed corporates join hands with us to achieve the larger national development goals," he said in a statement.

Plan India, a member of the Plan International Federation, is also supporting similar initiatives of national agencies like NITI Aayog, National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Home Affairs. Eicher Group Foundation has donated to provide dry ration and hygiene kits to daily wage workers, small vendors, pregnant and lactating mothers, orphans and abandoned children, primitive and nomadic tribes, families with disabled members, elderly headed household, female-headed households and migrant labourers in Pune and Bhubaneshwar.

Metso has evolved hand-in-hand with its customers, introducing innovations and services, and at the same time making large-scale investments in its assets across the country. Metso was the first Nordic company to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India during 1992. At Alwar in Rajasthan, Metso India has been supporting the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 by providing dry ration, hygiene kit and personal protective equipment to doctors and medical kits like gloves, sanitisers and floor cleaners to the frontline workers. (ANI)