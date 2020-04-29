Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dealshare, Raj govt jointly start B2B platform for supplying essential goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:32 IST
Dealshare, Raj govt jointly start B2B platform for supplying essential goods

E-commerce firm Dealshare and the Rajasthan government have jointly launched a business-to-business online platform to address the shortage of essential goods faced by retailers in the state during the ongoing lockdown, the e-tailer said on Wednesday.  The platform e-baazarkirana will be hosted on Dealshare website which will function as an open marketplace to connect wholesalers and retail stores, according to the statement.  This is for the first time an e-commerce company has partnered with the government to launch an online sales platform, it claimed.  "The platform will enable registered suppliers to sell their products to registered Kirana (grocery) stores from across 33 districts in the state. With this, DealShare, which primarily deals with home essentials becomes the only e-commerce company in the state to extend its technical support to a government entity," the statement said.  Under the agreement, DealShare will handle end to end maintenance of the platform and can also offer their delivery network to assist in movement of the products from the suppliers to the Kirana stores.  Dealshare has been operating in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. PTI PRS MRMRMR

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Three more COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 63, officials said. Of the 150 reports received by the health department on Wednesday, 147 were negative and th...

Son of ACP, who died of COVID-19, offered post of Sub-Inspector in Punjab police

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved the appointment of the younger son of Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli, who died of COVID-19, as Sub-Inspector in Punjab police. He will be given the post after he completes hi...

Assam asks Civil Aviation Ministry for permission to airlift stranded patients

Assam government has written to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for help in bringing back those patients who have completed their treatment outside the state and have been stranded due to the lockdown, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ...

Finland to reopen schools gradually starting May 14

Finland will reopen schools after May 13, having kept them closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said children would return to school gradually, starting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020