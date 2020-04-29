Dealshare, Raj govt jointly start B2B platform for supplying essential goods

E-commerce firm Dealshare and the Rajasthan government have jointly launched a business-to-business online platform to address the shortage of essential goods faced by retailers in the state during the ongoing lockdown, the e-tailer said on Wednesday. The platform e-baazarkirana will be hosted on Dealshare website which will function as an open marketplace to connect wholesalers and retail stores, according to the statement. This is for the first time an e-commerce company has partnered with the government to launch an online sales platform, it claimed. "The platform will enable registered suppliers to sell their products to registered Kirana (grocery) stores from across 33 districts in the state. With this, DealShare, which primarily deals with home essentials becomes the only e-commerce company in the state to extend its technical support to a government entity," the statement said. Under the agreement, DealShare will handle end to end maintenance of the platform and can also offer their delivery network to assist in movement of the products from the suppliers to the Kirana stores. Dealshare has been operating in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. PTI PRS MRMRMR